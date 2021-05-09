Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.60

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.60 and last traded at C$35.42, with a volume of 29809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.79.

PLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.35.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

