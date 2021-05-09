Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $885.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

