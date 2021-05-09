Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.05

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

