Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $465,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

