Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 164,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

