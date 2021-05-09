Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,916 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

