Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $475.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $327.58 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.01.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

