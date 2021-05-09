PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 120,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,798. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

