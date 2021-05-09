PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 120,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,798. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
