Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pearson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

