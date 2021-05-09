Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

