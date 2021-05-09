Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.78, but opened at $87.74. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 329,923 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

