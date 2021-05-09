Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

