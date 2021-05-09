PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $57.04. 845,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,088. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Earnings History for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

