PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 546,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.