PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.