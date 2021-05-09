Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VYNE opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

