Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
VYNE opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.