Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 580,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

