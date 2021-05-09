Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -715.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.