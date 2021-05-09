Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. 33,807,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,544,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

