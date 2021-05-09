Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

