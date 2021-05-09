Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

