PGGM Investments Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $91.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

