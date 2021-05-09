PGGM Investments Has $31.54 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $166.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

