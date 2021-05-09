PGGM Investments Purchases 12,249 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $572.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

