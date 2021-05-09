Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $54.33 million and $289,080.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,756.24 or 1.00677885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00224040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.