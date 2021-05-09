Photon Control (PHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Photon Control to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Photon Control has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHO. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

