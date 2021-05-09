PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at ATB Capital

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.82.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.