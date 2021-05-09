PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 143,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,730,762 shares of company stock worth $3,533,152 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

