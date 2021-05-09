Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,893. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

