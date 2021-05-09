Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Volume Tops $67,534.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $67,534.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00690554 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.63 or 0.01745645 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,578,749 coins and its circulating supply is 427,318,313 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

