Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $239.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

