Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 516 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.