Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

