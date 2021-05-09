Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

