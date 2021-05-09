Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Z opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

