Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

