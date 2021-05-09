Piper Sandler Boosts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $152.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of OMCL opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 162.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

