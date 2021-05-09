Piper Sandler Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $45.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

