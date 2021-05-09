Piper Sandler Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.