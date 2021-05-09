Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pixelworks by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

