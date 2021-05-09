Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $8,104.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

