PKG Token Market Cap Reaches $206,450.74 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PKG Token has a total market cap of $206,450.74 and $235.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00252355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.56 or 0.01188580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.34 or 0.00783649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.72 or 1.00156320 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

