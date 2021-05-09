Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 123,625 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

