Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.
Shares of Playtika stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.