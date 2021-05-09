Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.