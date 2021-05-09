PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 404,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

