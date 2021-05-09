Polis Trading Up 35.6% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $2,233.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00138177 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

