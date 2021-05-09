PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $23.08 million and $118,926.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

