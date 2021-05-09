Portion Price Reaches $0.0795 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Portion has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $11.37 million and $325,963.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

