Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.
NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 635,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
