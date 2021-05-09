Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 635,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

