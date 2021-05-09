PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,169.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $20,169.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.19 or 0.06836969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.23 or 0.02551906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00688026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00210588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00809672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00622795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.28 or 0.00529993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004962 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,150,293 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.